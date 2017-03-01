Recent news:

Ogden rate change unlikely to affect ratings: AM Best

Dan Ascher 28 February 2017

AM Best has comforted insurers after what it called a "drastic" shift in the way personal injury claims are calculated by saying it does not expect to see any rating downgrades on the back of the changes.

The ratings agency said insurers and reinsurers with significant motor books would bear the brunt of the impact from the changes, however it warned that other liability lines would also be affected.

In a shock announcement yesterday, the UK government reduced the discount...

