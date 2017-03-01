Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

1 March 2017

Ogden rate calculation review due before Easter

Charlie Thomas 1 March 2017

A debate held by UK peers in the House of Lords this afternoon revealed that a consultation into calculating the Ogden rate will commence no later than Easter.

Lord Keen of Elie, a Conservative peer and spokesman for the Ministry of Justice, acknowledged that the method used to calculate the discount rate for bodily injury lump-sum awards reflected a very conservative assumption of how someone would invest the money, and called the current rate-setting method "clearly outdated".

Labour's Lord Beecham...

