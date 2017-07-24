Recent news:

Ogden dents Canopius syndicates 2015 YoA: Argenta

Charlie Thomas 24 July 2017

Canopius's Syndicate 958 has revised its profit forecast for the 2015 year of account (YoA) downwards, after the change to the Ogden discount rate and other factors hit profits.

Members' agent Argenta Holdings published a note last week stating that Canopius had resubmitted its forecast to reflect a loss in the worst-case scenario, which had arisen out of the change in the Ogden rate used by UK courts for settling accident victims' liability claims.

This combined with a change to...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership