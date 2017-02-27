Recent news:

Ogden decision incredibly badly handled: Pryce

Charlie Thomas 27 February 2017

Richard Pryce, CEO of QBE's European operations, has criticised the UK Ministry of Justice for the timing and scale of its Ogden rate decision, which was announced earlier today.

The UK government shocked carriers by announcing a far steeper-than-expected cut to the discount rate shaved off lump-sum personal injury payments to claimants.

Most insurers and analysts were anticipating a move from the current 2.5 percent to either 1.0 percent or 1.5 percent, but Justice Secretary Liz Truss cut the so-called...

