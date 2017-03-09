Recent news:

Ogden change pushes Novae to underwriting loss

Matthew Neill 9 March 2017

London market carrier Novae has fallen to an underwriting loss for 2016 after a cut to the Ogden rate moved the company's combined ratio for the year from 98.3 percent before the change to 103.6 percent after.

In 2015, the company had reported a full-year combined ratio of 91.3 percent.

Novae delayed the publication of its annual results last week as the unexpected changes dealt a £55mn hit to its reserves.

As previously announced the decision altered the company's final...

