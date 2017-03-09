Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

9 March 2017

Search archive

Ogden change pushes Novae to underwriting loss

Matthew Neill 9 March 2017

London market carrier Novae has fallen to an underwriting loss for 2016 after a cut to the Ogden rate moved the company's combined ratio for the year from 98.3 percent before the change to 103.6 percent after.

In 2015, the company had reported a full-year combined ratio of 91.3 percent.

Novae delayed the publication of its annual results last week as the unexpected changes dealt a £55mn hit to its reserves.

As previously announced the decision altered the company's final...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π