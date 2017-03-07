Recent news:

Ogden change makes Lloyds concerns a reality

Matthew Neill 7 March 2017

The UK government's unexpectedly large reduction in the Ogden discount rate last week has brought into focus Lloyd's concerns about reserving in the motor insurance market.

The motor market has struggled for profitability for several years, and Lloyd's warned in its 2015 annual report that a change to the discount rate used to determine large awards in bodily injury claims could compound reserve issues already threatened by high claims cost inflation and claims settled by periodical payment orders (PPOs).

