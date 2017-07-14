Recent news:

Oceanwide, Genworth discuss deal extension

Bernard Goyder 14 July 2017

New York-listed life insurer Genworth is in talks with agreed bidder China Oceanwide about extending their $2.7bn takeover deal amid a new delay at the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (Cfius).

The companies said yesterday they had for the second time withdrawn and refiled their merger notice with the regulator and are in talks about extending the ultimate 31 August deadline stipulated in their October agreement.

Genworth president and CEO Tom McInerney said: "The Genworth board is...

