28 July 2017

Oak Hill takes controlling stake in Epic

Matthew Neill 28 July 2017

New York-based Oak Hill Capital Partners has acquired a controlling stake in US retail P&C intermediary Epic Insurance Brokers from fellow private equity house The Carlyle Group.

The investment remains subject to relevant regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the third quarter. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Carlyle originally took a majority position in Epic in December 2013 as the private equity giant sought to gain a foothold in the insurance intermediary industry.

