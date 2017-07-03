Recent news:

NZ regulator delays ruling on Towers takeover by Vero

Matthew Neill 3 July 2017

The New Zealand regulator has pushed back the date of its final decision on Suncorp-owned Vero's acquisition of Tower to 26 July, citing competition concerns about the deal.

In a statement released Friday the Commerce Commission said it was concerned about the impact of the takeover on the domestic house and contents and private motor insurance markets.

The regulator said it had sent a 'letter of unresolved issues' to Vero on 16 June which outlined its concerns.

Vero requested additional...

