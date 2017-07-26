Recent news:

NZ regulator blocks Suncorp's Tower takeover

Bernard Goyder 26 July 2017

The New Zealand Commerce Commission has blocked Suncorp's agreed takeover of the country's third-biggest insurer, Tower.

The antitrust regulator said the NZ$236.1mn ($175.4mn) acquisition by Suncorp subsidiary Vero of 100 percent of Tower risked damaging competition in the personal insurance market.

Suncorp had won Tower's support for the acquisition last month with a sweetened NZ$1.40-per-share offer that compared with a NZ$1.17 bid Tower had originally agreed from Fairfax Financial in February.



Commerce Commission chairman Mark Berry said: "The merger would...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership