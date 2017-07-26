Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

26 July 2017

Search archive

NZ regulator blocks Suncorp's Tower takeover

Bernard Goyder 26 July 2017

The New Zealand Commerce Commission has blocked Suncorp's agreed takeover of the country's third-biggest insurer, Tower.

The antitrust regulator said the NZ$236.1mn ($175.4mn) acquisition by Suncorp subsidiary Vero of 100 percent of Tower risked damaging competition in the personal insurance market.

Suncorp had won Tower's support for the acquisition last month with a sweetened NZ$1.40-per-share offer that compared with a NZ$1.17 bid Tower had originally agreed from Fairfax Financial in February.

Commerce Commission chairman Mark Berry said: "The merger would...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π