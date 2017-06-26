Recent news:

NZ govt lifts earthquake coverage

Fiona Robertson 26 June 2017

New Zealand's Earthquake Commission (EQC) will expand its cover for residential buildings damage by 50 percent under upcoming reforms to the regime for the country's public disaster insurance.

The changes will see the EQC take the first NZ$150,000 ($109,231) of any residential buildings insurance claim due to a natural disaster, up from a NZ$100,000 cap at present.

Any claims above this cap would be covered by the homeowner's private market insurer.

However, the government scheme will drop its offering of...

