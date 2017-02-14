Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

14 February 2017

NY cyber security rules pose added D&O risk: Fitch

Ted Bunker 14 February 2017

Forthcoming cyber security regulations from New York state's Department of Financial Services may heighten the stakes for directors' and officers' (D&O) coverage providers while potentially spurring demand for insurance against cyber risk for banks and other institutions, according to Fitch Ratings.

The rules, set to take effect on 1 March, require an executive or a director at a covered firm to annually certify compliance with the rules, which apply to a variety of financial services businesses, including insurers.

"If management...

