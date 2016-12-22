Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

22 December 2016

NY agency delays cybersecurity rule fought by insurers

Ted Bunker 22 December 2016

New York state's pending cybersecurity regulations for insurers and other financial companies will take shape a little more slowly than expected, with an approaching deadline pushed back to March 1.

The draft rule drew a storm of criticism from insurer groups when it was published in mid-September, and the scale of requested changes raised speculation that the state Department of Financial Services would tear up its proposal and restart the process. A Jan. 1 implementation had been scheduled.

But a...

