Recent news:

Novae spikes beyond Axis offer price

Laura Board 6 July 2017

Novae's share price overshot the agreed 700 pence of its agreed sale to Axis Capital, announced after market close yesterday, in early trading to suggest that the market believes a rival bid is possible.



At 8:49am in London the shares had advanced by 22.4 percent to 711.5 pence.

Last night, Axis announced that it had struck a deal to acquire Novae for £467.6mn ($604.4mn), equivalent to 1.5x trailing book on a fully diluted basis and a 20.4 percent premium to...

