Recent news:

Novae sale could generate £9.6mn for Fosh

Catrin Shi 6 July 2017

Novae CEO Matthew Fosh could be set to personally gain as much as £9.6mn ($12.4mn) from his firm's agreed sale to Axis Capital.

According to Novae's latest annual report, Fosh owned 872,939 shares outright in the firm - equivalent to close to a 1.4 percent stake - as of 28 February.

At Axis' offer price of 700 pence per share, this would equate to £6.1mn.

However, Fosh also had 500,917 shares in unvested awards as of the end of February...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership