Novae investors split on Axis acquisition offer

Catrin Shi 7 July 2017

Significant Novae shareholders appear divided on the value of Axis Capital's 700 pence per share acquisition offer after its single largest investor said the offer could be "materially higher".

Speaking to The Insurance Insider, Neptune Investment Management UK equities head Mark Martin said the carrier could command an offer of between 10 percent and 20 percent above what is currently on the table.

Martin said management had been "overly prudent" in their steps to revitalise Novae after a series of...

