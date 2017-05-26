Recent news:

Novae hunts for major legacy solution for reserves

Adam McNestrie 26 May 2017

Troubled London-listed insurer Novae is exploring a legacy transaction with parties including Berkshire Hathaway and Enstar that could allow it to hand off £450mn ($583mn) of net reserves, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

The decision to pursue such a deal, which would curtail Novae's ongoing exposure to all business written up until 31 December 2015, is likely to fuel speculation that the company is clearing the decks for a sale.

It is understood that Novae, which is being advised by...

