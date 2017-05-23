Recent news:

Novae departures mount with former CUOs exit

Adam McNestrie and Bernard Goyder 23 May 2017

Ian Burford, Novae's joint chief underwriting officer (CUO) and joint active underwriter until earlier this year, has left the company in the latest of a spate of exits from the London-listed carrier, The Insurance Insider can reveal.



Burford vacated his positons as CUO and joint active underwriter earlier this year, with Robert Forster taking on the roles on a sole basis.



However, Burford continued to hold responsibility for underwriting Novae's US property catastrophe reinsurance book.



Burford was joint active underwriter...

