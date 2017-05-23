Ian Burford, Novae's joint chief
underwriting officer (CUO) and joint active underwriter until
earlier this year, has left the company in the latest of a spate of
exits from the London-listed carrier, The Insurance
Insider can reveal.
Burford vacated his positons as CUO and joint active underwriter earlier this year, with Robert Forster taking on the roles on a sole basis.
However, Burford continued to hold responsibility for underwriting Novae's US property catastrophe reinsurance book.
Burford was joint active underwriter...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership