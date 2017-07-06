Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 July 2017

Novae deal takes Axis into nine new lines

Charlie Thomas 6 July 2017

Click to enlarge Axis Capital's proposed acquisition of Novae will propel the Bermudian into nine new lines, the company has said, as well as expanding its offering in eight classes it described as complementary.

According to an investor presentation published by Axis earlier today, the New York-listed carrier will become a $2bn player in the London specialty market on completion of the deal, with $1.5bn of that business within Lloyd's.

The transaction will also expand the firm's global specialty presence,...

