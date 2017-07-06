Recent news:

Novae deal positives far outweigh negatives: Benchimol

Catrin Shi 6 July 2017

The economic and strategic positives of Axis Capital's takeover of Novae "far outweigh" any negatives arising from the deal, CEO Albert Benchimol has claimed.

The comments from the CEO came on an investor call discussing the acquisition today, as Benchimol confirmed Axis would not execute any share repurchases for the next two quarters.

Axis would need to hold more capital to support the additional $1.2bn of premium it is assuming from Novae in the deal, he explained.

"I can tell...

