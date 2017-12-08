Recent news:

Novae CUO Forster leaves after takeover by Axis

Adam McNestrie and Catrin Shi 8 December 2017

Rob Forster has resigned as chief underwriting officer at Novae following the completion of the Lloyd's carrier's takeover by Axis, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources told this publication Alistair Robson, active underwriter for Axis Syndicate 1686, will assume the CUO role across the group's international insurance division.

It is understood Forster will remain in the Axis office until the end of the month and will continue to be employed by the Axis group until November 2018.

Most recently, he...

