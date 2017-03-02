Recent news:

Novae closes international D&F business

Catrin Shi 2 March 2017

Novae has pulled out of the international property direct and facultative (D&F) market, The Insurance Insider has learned.

Sources told this publication underwriters Nathan O'Donnell and Laura Burch had been made redundant after Novae decided to stop writing international D&F business earlier this year.

O'Donnell had taken over as head of the business unit after Anne Plumb left Novae to become active underwriter for Cobalt's recently approved Syndicate 1438.



It is understood Novae decided to leave international D&F as part...

