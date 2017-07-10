Recent news:

Novae bloodstock team exit to set up MGA with Castel

Adam McNestrie and Bernard Goyder 10 July 2017

Novae's bloodstock team have left to set up an MGA, becoming the latest EC3 underwriters to take the plunge into delegated authority business, the insurer confirmed today.

David Higgins and Tara Woodward will run the MGA through the Castel Underwriting Agencies platform.

Novae said it is not exiting the equine insurance market and will be backing the start-up with 100 percent capacity.

The carrier said the move had been mutually agreed and was subject to approval by Lloyd's.

Higgins and...

