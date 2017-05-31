Recent news:

NN Groups Delta Lloyd acquisition to close

Matthew Neill 31 May 2017

NN Group's EUR2.5bn ($2.7bn) purchase of Dutch carrier Delta Lloyd is expected to close today, according to a joint statement from both parties.

The deed that gives legal effect to the merger is set to come into effect before markets open today.

Delta Lloyd's shareholders overwhelmingly approved the EUR5.40 per share offer at a special meeting on 31 March.

The deal would give NN a Dutch-focused insurer with 2015 premium income of EUR4bn, and create a group with pension, life...

