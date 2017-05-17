Recent news:

Nichols resurfaces as Baldwin & Lyons director

Matthew Neill 17 May 2017

Recently departed Axis Re CEO Jay Nichols has been appointed to the board of Indiana-based P&C holding company Baldwin & Lyons.

In a statement on 15 May the company also announced it had named James Porcari, the founder and former managing director of consultancy Insurance Resources International, as a director.

Both appointments were effective immediately.

The move marks Nichols' return to the industry after he stepped down as chief executive of Axis Re in February after almost five years in...

