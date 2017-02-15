Recent news:

Nichols resigns as Axis Re CEO

Matthew Neill 14 February 2017

Axis Re CEO Jay Nichols has stepped down from his role, the company announced today.

Axis Capital said Nichols had agreed to remain with the carrier in a transitional capacity until 31 March.

Axis Re Europe president and chief underwriting officer Jan Ekberg has been named as Nichols' successor on an interim basis.

Ekberg has been with the company since 2004 and will report directly to group president and CEO Albert Benchimol.

Nichols said the time had come for a...

