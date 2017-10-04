Recent news:

NFIP in line for government bail-out report

Bernard Goyder 4 October 2017

The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) is to receive a $16bn bail-out from the US government, the Associated Press has reported.

The funding forms part of a $29bn disaster relief package for the victims of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

The funding follows a decision by the Senate on 28 September not to open flood insurance up to the private insurance market.



Before Hurricane Harvey struck southern Texas, NFIP owed the federal government around $24.6bn.



The impact of Harvey alone...

