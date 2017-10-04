NFIP in line for government bail-out report

The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) is to receive a $16bn bail-out from the US government, the Associated Press has reported.
The funding forms part of a $29bn disaster relief package for the victims of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.
The funding follows a decision by the Senate on 28 September
not to open flood insurance up to the private insurance market.
Before Hurricane Harvey struck southern Texas, NFIP owed the
federal government around $24.6bn.
The impact of Harvey alone...
