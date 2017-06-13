Recent news:

NFIP bill would cut Write Your Own fees to insurers

Ted Bunker 13 June 2017

The US National Flood Insurance Program would be extended for six years under a proposal from a bipartisan group of coastal state senators that calls for caps on Write Your Own agency fees and limits premium increases to 10 percent annually.

The measure proposed today would significantly reduce the maximum premium increase, currently at 25 percent, and cut fees and other compensation to Write Your Own companies that sponsoring lawmakers say currently amount to at least 31 percent of premiums...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership