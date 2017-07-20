Recent news:

NFIP bill before US House wins realty industry backing

Ted Bunker 20 July 2017

A Republican plan to revamp the US National Flood Insurance Program, or NFIP, gained some momentum today with an endorsement from the National Association of Realtors, a group that represents more than 1mn property agents and others who work in the real estate industry.

The association endorsed the measure cobbled together by US Representative Jeb Hensarling, a Texas Republican who leads the lower chamber's Financial Services Committee, saying changes such as new curbs on fee and rate increases enabled the...

