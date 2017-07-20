Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

20 July 2017

Search archive

NFIP bill before US House wins realty industry backing

Ted Bunker 20 July 2017

A Republican plan to revamp the US National Flood Insurance Program, or NFIP, gained some momentum today with an endorsement from the National Association of Realtors, a group that represents more than 1mn property agents and others who work in the real estate industry.

The association endorsed the measure cobbled together by US Representative Jeb Hensarling, a Texas Republican who leads the lower chamber's Financial Services Committee, saying changes such as new curbs on fee and rate increases enabled the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π