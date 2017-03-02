Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

2 March 2017

Search archive

Nexus posts £5mn Ebitda for 2016

Charlie Thomas 2 March 2017

Independent managing general agent (MGA) Nexus Underwriting has recorded Ebitda in excess of £5.0mn ($6.2mn) for 2016, representing growth of 66 percent year-on-year.

The Ebitda margin increased by 25.0 percent to 28.5 percent last year, and 11.6 percent of the growth was organic, the MGA reported earlier today.

Gross written premiums (GWP) topped £108mn, some 56 percent more than in 2015, while income rose by 39 percent to £1.6mn.

The strongest performing division during 2016 was Nexus EBA, which doubled...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π