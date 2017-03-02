Recent news:

Nexus posts £5mn Ebitda for 2016

Charlie Thomas 2 March 2017

Independent managing general agent (MGA) Nexus Underwriting has recorded Ebitda in excess of £5.0mn ($6.2mn) for 2016, representing growth of 66 percent year-on-year.

The Ebitda margin increased by 25.0 percent to 28.5 percent last year, and 11.6 percent of the growth was organic, the MGA reported earlier today.

Gross written premiums (GWP) topped £108mn, some 56 percent more than in 2015, while income rose by 39 percent to £1.6mn.

The strongest performing division during 2016 was Nexus EBA, which doubled...

