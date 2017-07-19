Recent news:

Nexus gains first US MGA with ZON Re deal

Charlie Thomas 19 July 2017

Expansive MGA Nexus Group has agreed to acquire US personal accident (PA) treaty reinsurance MGA ZON Re, backer BP Marsh announced today.



ZON RE had gross written premiums of $14.3mn in 2016, revenue of $3.77mn and Ebitda of $2.69mn.



This acquisition of Shelton, Connecticut-based ZON Re marks London-based Nexus' first in the US, and adds treaty reinsurance as a new class of business to the group. Terms were not disclosed.

The deal is the third to be announced since The...

