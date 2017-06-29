Recent news:

Nexus agrees to buy marine cargo MGA from Aquila

Charlie Thomas 29 June 2017

Expansive MGA Nexus Underwriting has acquired Vectura Underwriting, a Lloyd's coverholder and marine cargo specialist, from Aquila Underwriting.

The deal is the first to be completed of three acquisitions planned by the company, as first reported by The Insurance Insider in April.

Established in June 2007, Vectura Underwriting is headed up Stephen Fletcher, together with Tim Hancox. Both have relocated to Nexus' headquarters in Leadenhall Street, London.

Hancox began his insurance career in 1969 and joined Vectura Underwriting as a...

