Recent news:

Nexus agrees to acquire Equinox Global

Charlie Thomas 17 July 2017

Expansive MGA Nexus Group has agreed to acquire Equinox Global, a registered and approved Lloyd's coverholder, and all other Equinox group companies.

This is the second of a trio of planned acquisitions from Nexus, the first of which was Lloyd's coverholder and marine cargo specialist Vectura Underwriting , as revealed by this publication on 29 June.



Last week, BP Marsh announced that it and global investment firm HPS Investment Partners had collectively provided £30mn ($39mn) in loans to finance Nexus&...

