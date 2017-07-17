Nexus agrees to acquire Equinox Global

Expansive MGA Nexus Group has agreed to acquire Equinox Global, a registered and approved Lloyd's coverholder, and all other Equinox group companies.
This is the second of a trio of planned acquisitions from Nexus,
the first of which was
Lloyd's coverholder and marine cargo specialist Vectura
Underwriting , as revealed by this publication on 29 June.
Last week, BP Marsh announced that it and global investment firm HPS Investment Partners had collectively provided £30mn ($39mn) in loans to finance Nexus&...
