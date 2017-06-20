Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

20 June 2017

Search archive

Next gains blue chip backer in American Express

Ted Bunker 20 June 2017

Next Insurance has added a blue chip backer to its roster of early investors as American Express chipped in to the Silicon Valley startup's latest financing.

The InsurTech venture, though barely a year old has reportedly raised nearly $50mn from backers led by Munich Re's HSB Ventures, including $13mn in seed capital amassed in early 2016.

AmEx confirmed it joined the latest round, which last month was reported to have raised $29mn.

But Reuters reported today that after AmEx joined...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π