Next gains blue chip backer in American Express

Next Insurance has added a blue chip backer to its roster of early investors as American Express chipped in to the Silicon Valley startup's latest financing.
The InsurTech venture, though barely a year old has reportedly raised nearly $50mn from backers led by Munich Re's HSB Ventures, including $13mn in seed capital amassed in early 2016.
AmEx confirmed it joined the latest round, which last month was reported to have raised $29mn.
But Reuters reported today that after AmEx joined...
