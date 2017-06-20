Recent news:

Next gains blue chip backer in American Express

Ted Bunker 20 June 2017

Next Insurance has added a blue chip backer to its roster of early investors as American Express chipped in to the Silicon Valley startup's latest financing.

The InsurTech venture, though barely a year old has reportedly raised nearly $50mn from backers led by Munich Re's HSB Ventures, including $13mn in seed capital amassed in early 2016.

AmEx confirmed it joined the latest round, which last month was reported to have raised $29mn.

But Reuters reported today that after AmEx joined...

