28 December 2016

New York softens proposed cyber security rules

Ted Bunker 28 December 2016

New York regulators have today released a toned-down version of a nation-leading set of rules aimed at protecting the private information of insurance customers that incorporate many of the changes sought by the P&C industry.

While the regulations would still take effect on 1 March the new version includes transitional periods to ease the adjustments required of organisations covered by the rules, which include insurers as well as banks and other financial services companies.

"It is clear that the New...

