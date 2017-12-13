Recent news:

New York regulator creates insurance advisory board

Dan Ascher 13 December 2017

New York's financial services regulator has created a state insurance advisory board, drawing on industry executives.

The newly formed and mandated board must include seven representatives of domestic insurance companies, one insurance producer and two consumer representatives.

The ten-person State Insurance Advisory Board will advise the New York's Department of Financial Services on furthering its insurance-related goals, according to a memo from the regulator.

"DFS is committed to ensuring that New York State's property, life and health insurers meet the...

