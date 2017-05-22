Recent news:

New York PE firm launches $100mn InsurTech fund

Dan Ascher 22 May 2017

New York-based private equity house IA Capital has begun soliciting mid-sized and smaller insurers for investment as it looks to build a $100mn InsurTech fund, The Insurance Insider understands.

Multiple sources told this publication that prospectus material had been put out in recent weeks as the firm seeks to raise the capital over the coming months.

Whereas some larger carriers have in-house InsurTech investment teams, IA Capital is understood to be looking to create a vehicle that will effectively outsource...

