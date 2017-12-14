Recent news:

New York bans setting auto rates by job or degree

Ted Bunker 14 December 2017

New York State has banned auto insurers from using an applicant's education attainment level or occupation and earnings as a basis to begin setting rates, saying the practice could be unfairly discriminatory.

"New York drivers who do not have a college degree or a high-paying job should not be penalized in the form of higher auto insurance rates," Financial Services Superintendent Maria Vullo said in announcing the change today.

"This regulation requires insurers to openly justify the use of education...

