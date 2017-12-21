Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

21 December 2017

New US tax may spur Bermudians to reorganise: Analysts

Ted Bunker 21 December 2017

Tax reforms in a bill headed for President Donald Trump's desk for signing will largely counter current incentives for using offshore affiliates for reinsurance through low-tax locales like Bermuda, but analysts don't expect a wholesale migration from the island by (re)insurers.

Instead, transaction restructuring may be the most prevalent response to the base erosion anti-abuse tax, or BEAT, provision contained in the reform measure. That could mean moving business either to the US or to jurisdictions with tax treaties that...

