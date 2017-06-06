Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 June 2017

New Towergate group KIRS prices £800mn debt offering

Ted Bunker 6 June 2017

Consolidated broker holding company KIRS Group priced about £800mn ($1.04bn) in debt today through sales of five-year securities that carry rates well above high-yield bond benchmarks.

The group said it priced £400mn in senior secured notes that mature in 2023 to yield 8.375 percent and $520mn in similar securities that also come due in 2023 at 8.625 percent. The proceeds are to be used to retire £500mn in existing debt and help pay for the recently announced acquisitions of Chase...

