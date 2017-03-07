Recent news:

New technologies may be aggravating US auto losses

Ted Bunker 7 March 2017

Auto insurers have been looking to advances in technology such as rear-view cameras and collision-avoidance systems to lower the cost and frequency of claims, but some have suggested that the new developments are among the factors helping to drive up losses.

Liberty Mutual recently provided a concrete example of how new technology can add to the severity of routine accidents.

Sketching out a scenario involving a 2016 mid-priced luxury sedan, the Boston-based carrier showed how the addition of a distance...

