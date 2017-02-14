Recent news:

New South Wales hit by bushfires

Bernard Goyder 13 February 2017

The state of New South Wales in Australia has been struck by a swath of bushfires that have destroyed at least 30 homes, according to media reports.

Shane Fitzsimmons, commissioner of the Rural Fire Service, told BBC News that the blaze, dubbed Sir Ivan, had an active fire edge of about 200km and had burned through 50,000 hectares near Dunedoo.

The New South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said that there were 60 uncontained fires in the state on the...

