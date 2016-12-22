Recent news:

New Pro owner to support further growth: CEO

Dan Ascher 22 December 2016

The chief executive of Pro Global, which has agreed to sell its services company to private equity house Acuity, said the new owner plans to invest in further growth.

Speaking to The Insurance Insider after the deal with Acuity was announced, Artur Niemczewski said he expects the new owner to support further expansion of the firm's services offering.

He added that Acuity was "explicitly" supporting the firm's recently launched operation, ProTucket, a run-off vehicle that is expected to take advantage...

