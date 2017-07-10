Recent news:

New Paradigm offers X-gRm placement through TigerRisk

Matthew Neill 10 July 2017

TigerRisk is acting as intermediary for parametric electronic (re)insurance placements on Xchanging's X-gRm platform for catastrophe and windstorm software-based carrier New Paradigm Underwriters.

In a statement New Paradigm said they would seek to place up to $100mn of capacity using the platform through Stamford, Connecticut-based TigerRisk Partners.

TigerRisk currently uses the X-gRm platform to transact all of its reinsurance business.

New Paradigm facilitates the transfer of peak catastrophe risk to the most efficient capital providers to provide affordable cover for...

