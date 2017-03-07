Recent news:

New Liberty sidecar may drive disintermediation

Fiona Robertson 7 March 2017

Liberty Mutual's new sidecar may lead the way for further (re)insurance disintermediation, although many primary insurers may not be able to follow, said a Standard & Poor's (S&P) insurance analyst at the Sifma IRLS conference in Miami.

Limestone Re was one of the first sidecars to provide reinsurance capacity as well as retro protection to its sponsor.

The multi-year deal could reduce Liberty's broking requirements in years to come, and will also establish links to capital providers outside of its...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password