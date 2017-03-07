Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

7 March 2017

New Liberty sidecar may drive disintermediation

Fiona Robertson 7 March 2017

Liberty Mutual's new sidecar may lead the way for further (re)insurance disintermediation, although many primary insurers may not be able to follow, said a Standard & Poor's (S&P) insurance analyst at the Sifma IRLS conference in Miami.

Limestone Re was one of the first sidecars to provide reinsurance capacity as well as retro protection to its sponsor.

The multi-year deal could reduce Liberty's broking requirements in years to come, and will also establish links to capital providers outside of its...

