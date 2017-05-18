Recent news:

New IFRS model poses a major challenge, experts say

Charlie Thomas 17 May 2017

Insurers implementing the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)'s new IFRS 17 will find the process a major challenge due to the huge scale of the operation, according to Willis Towers Watson.

From 2021, insurers across the world will be expected to use the IFRS 17 reporting standard - the first global accounting standard for insurance contracts.

The current standard, IFRS 4, has allowed local Gaap to be used as a guide in each country, leading to little consistency across borders...

