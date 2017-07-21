Recent news:

New capital standard for international insurers flawed: ABI

Laura Board 21 July 2017

The insurance industry faces a new capital shake-up after the international insurance standards body published the first incarnation of a framework designed to make capital requirements uniform.

The International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) released version one of the new insurance capital standard (ICS) after an extensive consultation process which started in December 2014. It called the latest exercise "extended field testing" and said it will consider feedback as it develops version two.

The new standard is designed to apply...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership