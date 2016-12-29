New $200mn sidecar Leo Re minted

A $200mn reinsurance vehicle, Leo Re, has listed on the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) in time for the 1 January renewals.
The listing of the insurance-linked securities took place on 22 December, although the entity behind the named sponsor, Clarien BSX Services, could not be established.
The securities are believed to be linked to a new sidecar.
A number of reinsurers list sidecar debt notes on the BSX to suit investors with a preference for tradeable securities.
Leo Re joins...
