New $200mn sidecar Leo Re minted

Fiona Robertson 29 December 2016

A $200mn reinsurance vehicle, Leo Re, has listed on the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) in time for the 1 January renewals.

The listing of the insurance-linked securities took place on 22 December, although the entity behind the named sponsor, Clarien BSX Services, could not be established.

The securities are believed to be linked to a new sidecar.

A number of reinsurers list sidecar debt notes on the BSX to suit investors with a preference for tradeable securities.

