Recent news:

Neptune trims Novae stake amid sale price dissatisfaction

Matthew Neill 7 July 2017

Neptune Investment Management has sold the majority of its stake in Novae hours after it told this publication that Axis Capital's offer to acquire the company could have been "materially higher".

Before the sale Neptune was Novae's single largest shareholder.

According to a regulatory filing, the firm has opted to sell almost 7.0 million shares in the carrier - over two thirds of its total holding - at a price of 707 pence per share. The sale leaves Neptune with...

