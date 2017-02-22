Recent news:

Nephila and Greenlight write 20% United QS

Fiona Robertson 22 February 2017

United has bought a new 20 percent quota share cover from Nephila Capital and Greenlight Re, the Floridian insurer said on an analyst call after the release of its fourth quarter results.

The carrier placed the 20 percent quota share in December to help its United P&C subsidiary withstand increasing claims as Floridian insurers fight a rise in litigated claims activity in the state.



United had earlier reported a spike in fourth quarter losses, which totalled $98.7mn including $17.0mn of...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership